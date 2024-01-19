January 19, 2024

Cyprus Mail
HealthUSAWorld

US CDC expands probe into charcuterie meats as salmonella cases rise

By Reuters News Service00
file photo: upside foods plant, where lab grown meat is cultivated, in emeryville

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned against some more brands of charcuterie meat sold at Costco COST.O and Sam’s Club as the agency expands a probe into a multi-state salmonella outbreak.

The CDC, in an updated post on Thursday, asked people to throw away all the packs of Fratelli Beretta’s Antipasto Gran Beretta charcuterie meat bought at Costco and Busseto’s Charcuterie Sampler bought at Walmart’s WMT.N Sam’s Club.

“Once we were notified of the recall, we worked with the supplier to recall the lot code in question, removed this product from our clubs and implemented a sales block at our registers,” a Sam’s Club spokesperson said.

The latest CDC warning follows the one on Jan. 5 against eating Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler from a lot that was recalled in early January.

Costco, in a letter addressed to members who had purchased Fratelli Beretta meat, said on Friday that the brand had issued a voluntary recall of its charcuterie meat due to possible salmonella contamination.

The recall includes all products with a best-by date before June 13, the company said in a letter addressed to Costco members.

The agency’s investigators were working to determine if any additional products may be contaminated.

The CDC said on Thursday that 23 more cases of salmonella have been reported in eight more states in the United States since its last warning. The total case count is now 47 in 22 states, with the most number of infections reported in Ohio.

Most people infected with salmonella experience diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. So far, 10 people have been hospitalized due to the multi-state outbreak, according to the CDC.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Japan’s SLIM probe lands on moon but can’t generate solar power

Reuters News Service

Israeli drones attack hospital in southern Gaza, Palestinian Red Crescent says

Reuters News Service

Two North Korean teens get 12 years’ hard labour for watching K-pop

Reuters News Service

‘Houthis do not pose an immediate threat to Cyprus’ (Update 2)

Tom Cleaver

Pakistan’s civil, military leaders to review Iran standoff

Reuters News Service

US strikes Houthi anti-ship missiles, shipping disruptions grow

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign