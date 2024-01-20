January 20, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Australian OpenSportTennis

Australian Open order of play on Sunday

By Reuters News Service00
ao logo

Order of play on the main courts on the eighth day of the Australian Open on Sunday (prefix number denotes seeding):

* Day session: From 12 p.m. (0100 GMT)

* Night session: From 7 p.m. (0800 GMT)

ROD LAVER ARENA

Magdalena Frech (Poland) v 4-Coco Gauff (U.S.)

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 20-Adrian Mannarino (France)

Night session

10-Alex de Minaur (Australia) v 5-Andrey Rublev (Russia)

MARGARET COURT ARENA

Amanda Anisimova (U.S.) v 2-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)

4-Jannik Sinner (Italy) v 15-Karen Khachanov (Russia)

JOHN CAIN ARENA

12-Taylor Fritz (U.S.) v 7-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

Mirra Andreeva (Russia) v 9-Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic)

