Exciting events coming up in February

As we move past January’s half-way mark it is time to look ahead at what next month’s events agenda will bring.
Local productions, out-of-town excursions, travelling shows from abroad and live performances will enrich the cultural calendar next month starting with the Explore the Ice Age exhibition. The touring exhibition will entertain young and adult visitors in Nicosia from February 2 to March 3. Situated at the Nicosia Mall’s outdoor area, the exhibition will feature installations of all sizes, interactive exhibits and displays all about the ancient, icy animal kingdom.
Towards the middle of the month, the Celebrity Ballet Gala: Contemporary will present two unique, world-class shows at Pattihio Municipal Theatre. On February 13 and 14, Limassol audiences will enjoy a programme featuring the leading soloists, primas, and premieres from the world’s most famous ballet theatres. Artists from the Dutch National Ballet, Berlin State Ballet, Bolshoi Theatre and the Bavarian State Ballet among others will perform for the first time in Cyprus, offering a one-of-a-kind dance show.
There will be plenty more to look forward to next month including a live show by popular Greek singer Kostis Maraveyas and his band at the Annabelle Hotel in Paphos, raising money for the Enavsma Foundation on February 17 as well as the 1st Arakapas Mandarin Orange Festival the following day.
A black light theatre show from abroad will also tour the island on February 23, 24 and 25 entertaining audiences in Nicosia, Limassol and Paphos. One more international event will reach the island next month. The Drama International Short Film Festival on the Road will be in Limassol towards the end of the month with screenings of awarded Greek short films.
Explore the Ice Age
Interactive touring exhibition for all ages on the Ice Age. February 2. Nicosia Mall parking, Nicosia. www.iceagepark.gr
Celebrity Ballet Gala: Contemporary
Dance performance with leading artists from the Dutch National Ballet, Berlin State Ballet, Bolshoi Theatre and the Bavarian State Ballet and more. February 13-14. Pattihio Municipal Theatre, Limassol. 7.30pm. From €60. www.soldoutticketbox.com