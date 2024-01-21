Three-day chocolate extravaganza in Limassol

ELENI PHILIPPOU drools over an upcoming event at the Paradox Museum
Chocolate is the crown jewel of the dessert world and this month a special occasion dedicated to this sweet richness is coming. Lovers of chocolate are in for, quite literally, a treat this month as The Chocolate Show makes its way to Limassol in late January. Three days of cocoa-infused indulgence are approaching with the Paradox Museum Limassol becoming the hub where chocoholics and dessert enthusiasts meet.
In collaboration with the museum, Inspired Family Fun will present The Chocolate Show on January 26, 27 and 28, kicking off the year in a delicious way. Throughout the event, master chocolatiers and pastry chefs will weave their magic, crafting chocolate sculptures and paintings which will then be showcased in a special cocoa-themed exhibition.
The festival will go beyond visual and culinary delights. Award-winning pâtissiers will unravel the mysteries of chocolate-making, hosting captivating shows to divulge insider secrets and show participants how to perfect chocolate treats and how to work with the material to reach divine taste each time. A special indoor market will also be set up during The Chocolate Show where visitors can browse the creations of selected confectioneries and chocolatiers and taste handcrafted sweet treats.
The fun will not stop at just seeing and tasting chocolate delights, although for many that is reason enough to experience the Show, as visitors will also get to be a chocolatier for the day. Chocolate workshops guided by industry experts will show participants what it takes to craft their own chocolate.
What’s more, the agenda for the weekend includes not only indulging in decadent treats but also embracing a range of activities for all ages. Young visitors can revel in chocolate face painting, a lively Giant Bingo game, and compete in the Wheel of Fortune for a chance to win delectable branded chocolates.
Three days of mouthwatering fun awaits next weekend as the festival promises to be an event for everyone. Prepare for a sensory extravaganza as the Paradox Museum Limassol continues to offer entertainment with its illusions and installations and for three days, pairs its fun with the delightful world of chocolate.
Three-day experience with workshops and demonstrations by chocolatiers and pastry chefs, a market and games. January 26-28. Paradox Museum Limassol, Limassol. Day 1: 4pm – 8pm. Day 2: 10am-8pm. Day 3: 10am-8pm. Free admission for children up to 6 years old, €4 for children aged 7 to 12, €7 general admission. Tickets include: Chocolate treats, chocolate art exhibition and chocolate-making shows. Tel: 25-051758