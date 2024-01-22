January 22, 2024

Dinosaurs, Greek Gods come to Nicosia

By Eleni Philippou01
Following numerous requests from the public, two interactive and educational exhibitions are coming to Nicosia. Eksagon Exhibitions will bring the Heracles, the 12 Labors and the Ice Age events to the capital city, transforming the outdoor area of Nicosia Mall. The touring exhibitions will entertain old and young visitors who will have the opportunity to witness up-close unique moments in time and learn while having fun.

First to make its stop at Nicosia Mall will be the Ice Age and Dinosaurs exhibition, which will run from February 2 to March 3. Mammoths, woolly rhinos and another 10 prehistoric animals will come to life alongside various representations of people from that time. The exhibition shines a spotlight on the Ice Age period, its natural elements and conditions while it also includes dinosaurs and robotic 3D animals.

As spring arrives, so will the Heracles, the 12 Labors exhibition, offering an experiential journey into Greek mythology. From March 8 to April 1, visitors will get to travel back in time and discover more about the 12 gods of Olympus, the demigods, mythical monsters, heroes, habits and perceptions of that time. Interactive exhibits will represent the symbolism of Greek mythology and its rich history, with Heracles as the protagonist.

 

Ice Age and the Dinosaurs

Interactive exhibition for children and adults. February 2-March 3. Outdoor parking area of Nicosia Mall, Nicosia. Tel: 22-055789. www.Iceagepark.gr

Heracles, the 12 Labors

Interactive exhibition for children and adults. March 8 – April 1. Outdoor parking area of Nicosia Mall, Nicosia. Tel: 22-055789. www.herculespark.gr

 

