January 22, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Storms expected, yellow weather warning issued

By Andria Kades00
storm

A yellow weather warning was issued between Monday at 8pm and Tuesday 5am, saying strong but isolated storms could affect the eastern part of the island.

Hail is also possible during the storm, while strong winds are also expected, the met office said.

The intensity of the rain is expected to be between 35 and 55 mm per hour.

Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

