January 25, 2024

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentWhat's On

Art and music at Technopolis 20

By Eleni Philippou00
poster theodora papanikolaou smallweb

Adding to Paphos’ cultural agenda are events coming up at Technopolis 20. The new month will start off with a charity art exhibition to support the Friends Hospice Paphos. The Power of Unity showcase is a group exhibition that includes the works of seven creatives who live in Cyprus.

Different art genres will be featured at the one-day exhibition on February 7. In the evening, jazz singer Daria Savina will add to the spirit of the day with a live performance. A portion of the proceeds will be given to the Friends Hospice Paphos.

On the following evening, award-winning Greek violinist based in Vienna Theodora Papanikolaou will make her debut performance in Cyprus, again at Technopolis 20. A soirée-concert on February 8 will feature masterpieces by romantic period composers (Ludwig van Beethoven, Niccolò Paganini, Jules Massenet and Edward Elgar), accompanied by pianist Ivelina Ruseva.

More music nights will follow at Technopolis 20. On February 16, singer Alice Ayvazian, pianist Dimitris Miaris and double bassist Kostas Halloumas will pay tribute to some of the iconic jazz singers of the 20th century. Their repertoire will honour Dinah Washington, Sarah Vaughan, Ella Fitzgerald, Nina Simone and Billie Holiday.

 

The Power of Unity

Group exhibition to support the Friends’ Hospice Paphos. February 7. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 6pm-9pm. Tel: 7000-2420

Theodora Papanikolaou

Debut performance of awarded Greek violinist. February 8. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 7.30pm. €15. Tel: 7000-2420

Steppin’ Out Jazz Trio

Homage to jazz divas. February 16. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €15. Tel: 7000-2420

 

