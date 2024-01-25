January 25, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Palestinian embassy urges new approach to Israeli-Palestinian conflict

By Staff Reporter00
an israeli soldier operates at a location given as the gaza strip

The time has come for the international community to take a different approach to the Israeli-Palestinian dispute and to the ongoing crisis in Gaza, the Palestine Embassy in Cyprus said on Thursday.

In a statement, the embassy said the international community must focus efforts on resolving the crisis “in a way that achieves security and stability in the region and the world, especially since international officials now have sufficient evidence that confirms the hostility of the Israeli occupation state”.

It added: “The bulwarks of the ruling Israeli right, particularly the racist colonialist trifecta – Netanyahu, Smotrich and Ben Gvir – seek to scupper every regional and international initiative, effort or idea that demands halting the genocidal war in the Gaza Strip or the implementation of the two-state solution.”

According to the embassy, “The world’s silence on the ongoing occupation has become a suspicious and blatant complicity, a brazen assault on international law, a capitulation to the brutal occupation force, entrenching the law of the jungle and the rationale of violence in international relations.”

