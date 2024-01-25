January 25, 2024

Sick leave for civil servants slashed

Sick leave days for government workers have been slashed by almost half, following abuse of the system, Finance Minister Makis Keravnos said on Thursday.

The decision taken during a Cabinet session has changed the number of sick leave days from 42 to 28.

Without a doctor’s note, the number of sick leave days has gone from eight to six.

Asked whether sick leave has been abused in the past, the minister said that had been observed.

At the same time, he underlined that not all public sector workers had taken advantage of the 42 sick leave days.

The amendment of the sick leave regulation also entails having three periods of six-month extensions, instead of the two provided for in the existing regulations. This concerns chronically ill patients.

One period will be at full pay, one at 60 per cent and the third with a reduction in pay to 50 per cent, he said.

For chronic patients, Keravnos specified the requirement for approving sick leave extensions by a medical board is being removed and will be granted instead with the presentation of a medical certificate, following a supervisor’s approval.

The minister added that Cabinet had taken a number of decisions on flexible working hours, telecommuting and that sick leave is an additional step.

This is part of the government’s goal to modernise the public service, he said.

Where the state payroll is concerned, Keravnos told reporters the government has reached out to the International Monetary Fund for technical assistance, so the matter could be streamlined.

 

Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

