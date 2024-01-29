January 29, 2024

Suspected thieves remanded in custody

By Iole Damaskinos00
paphos court
Paphos District Court

The Paphos district court on Sunday issued five-day remands against two 27-year-old men after a string of nighttime break-ins, thefts and malicious damage.

According to police, on Saturday at 9.30pm a 33-year-old resident of Kissonerga filed a complaint to the Peyia police that on the same day around 4.30pm two mobile phones valued at €400, and approximately €1,200 in cash had been stolen from his residence.

The complainant told police he suspected two people, who he called to his residence and after they confessed, they returned the two mobile phones, one of which was completely damaged. The money was not returned, he said.

The victim then called police to where the suspects were and officers initially arrested them for not possessing identity documents.

Further investigations determined that the burglary was allegedly committed through a bedroom window which had been left unlocked.

Police established the details of the two suspects who turned out to be permanent residents of the Republic, and they were arrested with judicial warrants for burglary and theft.

At court on Sunday, the two men were placed under a five-day detention on suspicion of conspiring to commit a felony, burglary, theft and malicious damage.

 

