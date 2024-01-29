January 29, 2024

Tree-planting by journalists from both sides

tree planting

Members of both the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot unions of journalists joined forces to plant trees “on the soil of their common homeland”, as stated in a joint press release.

The tree-planting initiative occurred last Saturday in the Trachonas area, situated in the north. Olive trees were planted in a space adjacent to a children’s park, and a commemorative sign will be erected at the site.

This initiative reciprocates a similar event conducted in Pervolia, near Larnaca, in March 2017.

