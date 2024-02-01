February 1, 2024

Covid-19 vaccines available at Athienou health centre

By Staff Reporter01
By Rony Junior El Daccache

Coronavirus vaccinations for anybody over the age of 18 will be carried out at the Athienou health centre on February 10, the municipality announced on Thursday.

The municipality said the health ministry responded to requests made by residents of the village for easier access to vaccines. The flu jab will also be available.

The jabs will be available for those who have been vaccinated at least five months prior in addition to those who have tested negative up to three months ago.

All residents of Athienou who wish to get the vaccination need to register at the health centre beforehand.

People will be given an appointment time to avoid overcrowding and queues on the day.

