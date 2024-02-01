Is the Metaverse over before it even starts? Sandbox (SAND), and Decentraland (MANA) continue to slide while all eyes remain on Pullix (PLX)

The hype generated by the metaverse in 2021 resulted in a significant price increase for the metaverse tokens. Since then, the hype has died down, with investors concerned about the prospect of the metaverse. Sandbox (SAND) and Decentraland (MANA) are experiencing their worst form as they both continue to slide. However, the icing on the cake is Pullix (PLX) which has continued to attract investors despite the crypto market downturn. Let’s take a look at Pullix (PLX) and explore why it is one of the best tokens to invest in 2024.

All eyes on Pullix (PLX) as presale generate $4.6 million

While metaverse tokens like Sandbox and Decentraland are facing a downtrend, the performance of Pullix in the presale thus far has put it as one of the top crypto-performing tokens in the market. Pullix has generated an impressive $4.6 million in its presale as investors become more interested in the unique features and passive income offered by the platform.

As a first-of-its-kind platform bringing hybrid solutions to liquidity and higher transaction fees, Pullix will lower the charges on transactions and also provide a secure and user-friendly platform where investors can trade all sets of assets. Also, Pullix allows investors to control their assets without the need to trust third parties. Pullix also incentivizes users by offering better liquidity and competitive prices than many exchanges.

Another key part of Pullix that makes it one of the top cryptos in the market is its passive income streams. The platform has tons of passive income programs where users can earn extra income and multiply their investments. The platform ERC20 token, PLX, is currently at the 7th stage of presale and is currently sold for $0.10. The Pullix platform offers users a 10% bonus on all purchases.

There is an ongoing meme contest where the platform will reward users with PLX tokens. The contest, which started on the 28th of January, will end on the 20th of February. This is an avenue to win a $250 grand prize. This token is selling fast and the price will soon increase after the completion of the 7th stage of presale. With the token projected to skyrocket by 200% in the presale and return 40x by launch, Pullix is rated one of the best tokens to invest in for significant gains.

Sandbox (SAND) down By 22.99% in one month

Sandbox (SAND) flew with the metaverse hype in 2021, surging to its all-time high of $8.44 in Nov 2021. This alerted investors to the prospect of Sandbox as the metaverse began to gain more recognition in the crypto market. However, the hype surrounding the metaverse has lowered with Sandbox plummeting since then.

The past month has seen the Sandbox price fall by 22.99%, with the Sandbox market cap also experiencing a significant downtrend. However, analysts are predicting a massive metaverse boom this year which may mean more upward price trajectory for the token.

Decentraland (MANA) rewards community members with giveaways

Decentraland (MANA) has announced the giveaway of 200 MANA to 10 community members on the platform DCLWW23 contest. The contest involves community Decentraland members sharing a Wellness Week moment in which they have experienced, with the top 10 going home with the coveted rewards.

Meanwhile, the Decentraland price has declined by 16% in the past month. The Decentraland trading volume has also dropped in the past week which means reduced trading activity of the token. With the hype surrounding metaverse becoming low, it remains to be seen if Decentraland will pick up in the bull run.

