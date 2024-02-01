February 1, 2024

Single parents say ignored in president’s vision

By Rony Junior El Daccache

No measure to support single-parent families was included in the president’s State of the Republic speech on Monday night outlining his priorities for 2024, the Association of Single Parent Families said on Thursday.

During his address, President Nikos Christodoulides put forward 80 actions that the government would implement.

The group also said progressive changes to the single-parent allowance and the Guaranteed Minimum Income have not been made.

In addition, the association said having to use government websites “does not take into account vulnerable groups of the population who do not have the possibility of accessing electronic means, either due to electronic illiteracy or economic hardship.”

Single parents also said the GMI can be cut off if they move in with someone else, “victims of violence still have no access to legal aid”.

