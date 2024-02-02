February 3, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

EU announces additional financial aid for Cultural Heritage Technical Committee

By Source: Cyprus News Agency01
technical committee

The European Commission has signed a new delegation agreement with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), providing an additional financial assistance of 2.5 million to support the work of the Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage (TCCH) for the years 2024-2026.

A Commission press release said on Friday that through the European Union Aid Programme for the Turkish Cypriot community, this new agreement will contribute to the EU’s efforts to facilitate the reunification of Cyprus by protecting, restoring and preserving the rich cultural heritage of the island.

As noted, since 2012, the European Union has been the major contributor to the work of the TCCH, with a total contribution of €27.5 million, demonstrating the strong commitment of the European Union to confidence building and reconciliation efforts in Cyprus. Through a long-standing partnership with UNDP, the TCCH has restored and conserved more than 130 cultural heritage sites across the island.

The 9th phase of the project will continue to involve the younger generations in the work of the TCCH, through the Heritage Youth Ambassadors initiative aiming at building the next generation of custodians for Cyprus’s shared cultural heritage.

According to the Commission “the Digital Preservation and Online Accessibility of Cultural Heritage through digitisation of restored and conserved sites will continue during this phase with additional virtual tours and 3D reconstructions.”

The European Commission supports the work of the TCCH in protecting and safeguarding the diversity of cultural heritage of Cyprus and in raising the public awareness on the role that heritage plays in peace building. It is with these guiding principles in mind that the European Union has been funding cultural heritage in Cyprus and it will be proud to continue this important support, it concludes.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related Posts

Medical association ‘unable’ to punish guilty doctor until trial is over

Andria Kades

Smuggler in manslaughter case sees remand renewed

Andria Kades

Eurobank’s acquisition of Hellenic Bank approved

Staff Reporter

Akansoy: Measures for Turkish Cypriots are ‘not enough’

Tom Cleaver

NGO ‘Grannies and Kids’ Teams Up with IFMSA for unique first aid courses

Jonathan Shkurko

UN envoy will return to Cyprus in two weeks

Jean Christou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign