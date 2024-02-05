February 5, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Inside and outside spaces, and women

By Eleni Philippou08
eins gallery

A Limassol contemporary art gallery will welcome a new Cypriot artist to its grounds next week as Georgia Christou presents The Labyrinth of the Very Big and Deafening Nothingness from February 9, her first solo showcase.

“Christou’s work examines the politics associated with inside and outside spaces in an attempt to expose the ways in which women operate within them,” organisers say. “In this process, the inner and outer worlds of the artist are exposed, in a parallel and at times conflicting conversation. An essentially introverted personality is turned into a hyper-extrovert persona, seeking intimacy and connection in an increasingly noisy world. Using herself as a medium of research, she enters public spaces and her immediate social circles to observe how expressive, feminist, activist, queer forces are being suppressed or silenced by the deafening noise of patriarchal and colonial undercurrents.”

Also influencing her work are childhood memories and growing up in a busy environment that was predominantly comprised of women. Past connections and reflections, feelings and aesthetics make up her work. “By recalling practices and habits from her childhood,” add organisers, “she finds that even in the most chaotic or loud environments there can be space for creative, gentle outputs, on which her practice is built.”

Following studies at the Royal Academy of Art, The Hague, graduating in Fine Arts in 2022, Christou is an artist and curator now living in Limassol. For the past few years she has been organising and participating in off-site exhibitions in Cyprus and the Netherlands and now, her latest project is about to open its doors.

 

The Labyrinth of the Very Big and Deafening Nothingness

First solo exhibition of Georgia Christou. February 9-March 22. Eins Gallery, Limassol. Opening night: 7pm-10pm. Wednesday-Friday: 4pm-8pm. Saturday: 11am-2pm. Or by appointment. Tel: 99-522977

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

CFA ‘will not accept’ Turkish Cypriots’ attempts to join world football

Tom Cleaver

Government and LNG terminal contractor lock swords

Elias Hazou

Unemployment rate in Cyprus falls by 12.3 per cent year-on-year in January

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyta’s new board focuses on green transition

Jonathan Shkurko

Turkish Cypriots begin upgrade works at Ayios Dhometios

Tom Cleaver

Forty-seven illegal residents arrested

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign