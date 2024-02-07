February 7, 2024

Greek Cypriot in court in north for stealing phone

By Tom Cleaver

A Greek Cypriot man appeared in court in the north on Tuesday, after having allegedly stolen a mobile phone.

Police officer Cemal Aslan told the court the man on January 20 had stolen a Samsung Galaxy telephone from a supermarket checkout counter, where it had been left by another customer.

He added that following a police investigation, it was determined that the man had committed the theft and that he had also crossed back to the Republic thereafter.

Then, on February 3, he attempted to cross back to the north via the Ayios Dhometios crossing point and was immediately arrested.

Judge Zehra Yalkut Bilgec ordered that he remain in custody for a period not exceeding nine days subject to a trial.

