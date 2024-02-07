February 7, 2024

Cyprus Mail
RussiaUkraineWorld

Russia launches missile attack on Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities -Ukraine’s air force

By Reuters News Service00
aftermath of a russian drone strike in kyiv region
File photo: Production facilities damaged during a Russian drone strike Press service of the National Police of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

Russia launched a missile strike on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities during Wednesday morning rush hours, Ukraine’s Air Force said, with several blasts heard in the country’s capital when air defence systems were engaged in repelling the attack.

The loud blasts were heard in Kyiv just before 7 a.m. (0500 GMT), Reuters’ witnesses reported.

Kyiv’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app that air defence systems were engaged. It was not immediately clear whether there were any casualties or damage as a result of the attack.

All of Ukraine was under an air raid alert, starting at around 6 a.m., with Ukraine’s Air Force warning on Telegram of a risk of a Russian missile attack.

Oleh Sinehubov, governor of the Kharkiv region in Ukraine’s northeast, said Russian missiles struck non-residential infrastructure in Kharkiv city, the administrative centre of the region.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Gaza mediators search for ‘final formula’ for Israel, Hamas ceasefire

Reuters News Service

Russia buys bananas from India after Ecuador military hardware spat

Reuters News Service

Former president of Chile Sebastian Pinera dies in helicopter crash

Reuters News Service

King Charles seen in public and Harry flies in to see him after cancer diagnosis (Update)

Reuters News Service

Living among the dead: Gaza families seek shelter in cemetery

Reuters News Service

Anger at Turkish govt spills over at earthquake anniversary vigil

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign