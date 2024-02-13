February 13, 2024

All you need to know about rock climbing in Paphos

An event gathering rock-climbing enthusiasts – amateurs and novice climbers – is set to take place this weekend in Paphos. Held at Episkopi Environmental Centre on Sunday, interested participants will meet with rock climber and certified instructor Yonatan at 11am.

The presentation is directed at beginners, who will be guided through all of the steps of the activity, from preparation to action. Apart from sharing tools and tips, the event will also include a hands-on practical exploration of the basic tools required for rock climbing, safety protocols, training as well as the opportunity to join a network of adventurers. Should the weather permit, the participants join Yonatan for a walk to the monolith area for some beginner boulder coaching followed by a picnic lunch.

Sunday’s event is recommended for adults and teenagers above 14, although younger enthusiasts who feel capable are also welcome to join the presentation. What’s more, the event will be held in English with live Greek translation.

 

Rock Climbing Presentation for Beginners

Hands-on presentation by certified instructor, Yonatan. February 18. Episkopi Environmental Centre, Paphos. 11am. In English with Greek translation. €30. Tel: 26-642234

