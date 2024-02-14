PwC Cyprus achieves major renewable energy milestone

Consulting and advisory firm PwC Cyprus has marked a significant achievement in its journey towards achieving net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, with the company successfully transitioning to using 100 per cent renewable electricity for its operations in Nicosia and Limassol.
This noteworthy achievement is part of PwC Cyprus’ broader commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and supporting the global economy’s transition towards net zero emissions by 2030, in alignment with targets set across its network of member firms.
Moreover, this transition to renewable electricity underscores PwC Cyprus’ dedication to making environmentally responsible decisions.
It is in line with its participation in RE100, a global initiative uniting businesses committed to exclusively using renewable electricity sources.
By embracing renewable energy, the firm demonstrates a proactive approach towards fostering a sustainable and responsible energy infrastructure, which is crucial in fighting the climate crisis.
Furthermore, Constantinos Constantinou, Partner at PwC Cyprus, emphasised the significance of achieving 100 per cent renewable electricity consumption.
“Achieving 100 per cent renewable electricity consumption in our offices is a testament to our firm’s commitment to leading by example in the journey towards sustainability,” Constantinou said.
“We believe this milestone is not just a significant achievement for our firm but also serves as a beacon for others in our industry, illustrating the feasibility and importance of moving towards more sustainable practices,” he added.
In addition, PwC Cyprus stated that it “prides itself on actively participating in the global movement towards a sustainable and net-zero future”.
“The firm remains committed in its commitment to exploring innovative solutions aimed at minimising its environmental footprint while setting ambitious targets to inspire positive change across the industry,” the company explained.
Finally, the announcement noted that in its 2023 PwC Network Environment report, the organisation provides an overview of the transformative steps taken towards developing greater climate resilience.
It pledged to continue sharing annual updates on its progress, offering valuable insights from its sustainability journey to assist other businesses in their sustainability efforts.