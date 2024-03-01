March 1, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Greek Cypriot arrested in north for sexually assaulting hitchhiker

By Tom Cleaver01
Turkish Cypriot police, police car, north police, police department
File photo: police car in the north

A 69-year-old Greek Cypriot man appeared in court in the north on Friday, accused of sexually assaulting a hitchhiker he had picked up.

The man allegedly picked up a 20-year-old male hitchhiker while driving on the Near East Boulevard outside of northern Nicosia, before grabbing the hitchhiker’s hands and then “placing his genitals on the hitchhiker’s trousers”.

The incident reportedly occurred on the morning of February 19.

The victim filed a report with the north’s police, and the man was intercepted at the Ledras Street crossing point on Thursday, where Turkish Cypriot police arrested him after a struggle.

Police said he did not admit to the crimes during questioning, and the man’s lawyer said his client had been “beaten”.

Judge Zehra Yalkut Bilgec ordered the man be remanded in custody for three days, and that he be examined by a doctor.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Woman robbed of €420,000 hours after arriving in Cyprus

Nikolaos Prakas

Minor earthquake detected off Lefka coast

Tom Cleaver

138 new residences to be built at Dhekelia base

Jonathan Shkurko

Soap dispensers and fans among goods seized at crossing point

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus Central Bank and Bank of Greece sign cooperation agreement

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Rebuilding of collapsed Nicosia wall section complete

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign