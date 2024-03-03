March 3, 2024

Investors eye NuggetRush as the next big thing amid slow gains in Arbitrum and Sei

By CM Guest Columnist05
TLDR

  • Arbitrum (ARB) has announced a partnership with Apecoin.
  • Sei has been on a bullish increase in the past few weeks.
  • NuggetRush (NUGX) is becoming one of the hottest gaming projects in 2024 after selling over 202 million tokens.

Arbitrum (ARB) has been chosen as the base layer for the upcoming Apechain. Sei’s bullishness could continue due to excitement around its new partnership.

NuggetRush (NUGX) continues to show its top ICO potential as its presale has sold over 202 million tokens. Furthermore, this rapid sale indicates the soaring interest in its mining game. Yet, is NuggetRush (NUGX) poised to become one of the top DeFi projects? Let’s discuss.

Investors settle on NuggetRush as the sale of 202 million tokens in its presale draws widespread attention

NuggetRush (NUGX) has unveiled plans for an ambitious mining game. Its features include quality gaming entertainment, gold rewards, and the right to stake NFTs. NuggetRush (NUGX) plans to build a valuable community, generating $100 million in market capitalization.

NuggetRush’s NFTs have more appeal thanks to their double roles as gaming characters and valuable collections. Players can smoothly exchange these in-game assets for gold and cash. The ease of converting collectibles to money on NuggetRush (NUGX) could make it one of the top altcoins in the gaming sector.

NuggetRush’s (NUGX) creators have also revealed a plan to renounce the game’s smart contracts, relieving control to its community members. This would help complete NuggetRush’s plans for decentralization. 

As for rewards, NuggetRush (NUGX) offers extra NFTs and game funds. It allows players to transfer assets off the game, thus giving them total control over their NuggetRush activities.

NuggetRush’s (NUGX) presale first dominated crypto news headlines for selling 100 million tokens. Now, it has exceeded 202 million tokens as its presale continues to gain traction. Analysts expect this trend to continue after NUGX’s 11.1% pump to its listing price of $0.020.

Arbitrum prepares to welcome ApeChain

On February 16, 2024, Arbitrum’s (ARB) community was excited as Apecoin DAO voters chose the network as the base layer for its upcoming Apechain. The voters had chosen Arbitrum (ARB) over other L2 scaling altcoins like Polygon and zkSync.

The news coincides with Arbitrum’s (ARB) ongoing recovery. ARB traded at $2.1775 on February 13. It fell by 20.3% to $1.7348 on January 22. ARB then jumped by 19.7% to $2.0780 on February 12 before falling by 7.1% to $1.9301 on February 26.

Analysts expect higher development activity on Arbitrum (ARB) due to the upcoming release of its Stylus upgrades. Stylus is an upgraded version of Arbitrum’s technology stack, which will go into production in 2024. 

An improved technology stack would lead to more sophisticated apps and services on Arbitrum (ARB). This could boost development activity on its network, pushing ARB’s value up by 26.4% to $2.4443.

Sei announces a new partnership

Sei is expanding its services in the AI industry via a partnership with Nimble. On February 16, 2024, Sei announced the partnership, bringing excitement to its community. Nimble will bring a complete ecosystem that enables training and serving AI models on Sei.

Excitement around the news could boost SEI’s performance. SEI traded at $0.6758 on January 20. It fell by 11.8% to $0.5954 on February 4. Two weeks later, SEI jumped by 61.4% to $0.9612 on February 18 before a 7.2% correction to $0.8911 on February 26.

Sei’s Devnet was recently upgraded, leading to talks of increased app development on the network. Some analysts say Sei’s services could rise due to the growing demand for Artificial intelligence. Furthermore, SEI could remain bullish, rising by 11.1% to $0.9902.

Visit NuggetRush Presale Website

 

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed DisclaimerViews and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more

 

