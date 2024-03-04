March 4, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Nicosia gets funky

By Eleni Philippou06
lefunkosia

Get ready for a night of electrifying performances as three of Cyprus’ top bands come together for one music-filled evening, part of the LeFUNKosia event. Taking over a downtown Nicosia spot, Stou Teli, music enthusiasts will get to enjoy Nabuma, Fuzz Bus, and Alexis Sunder and The Sundercats this Saturday, March 9. The bands will take over the stage at Youssooroom at 9pm, presenting fresh and funky sounds.

On the evening, Nabuma will offer a sneak peek into its highly-anticipated album Tape Deck. Also performing at the event are jazz-rockers, Fuzz Bus, whose energetic and groove-filled performances have earned them a devoted following. Lastly, Alexis Sunder and The Sundercats will serve up soulful, funky grooves at the intimate Nicosia venue. If all of that live music wasn’t enough, an arts & crafts exhibition will take place prior to the main event from 3pm until midnight, showcasing all sorts of creations.

LeFUNKosia’s events do not stop there. Before the main happenings on Saturday, another music-focused event will take place in Nicosia. To get a taste of what is to come, music lovers can join the J.A.M. Nicosia session at New Division on Thursday night hosted by Nama Dama. To close the weekend, DJ Jay Blanche will hold a funky DJ set on Sunday, again at New Division, keeping the music party vibes going until late.

 

LeFUNKosia

3 bands (Nabuma, Fuzz Bus, and Alexis Sunder) perform live. March 9. Stou Teli, Nicosia. 9pm. Facebook event: LeFUNKosia

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Greek Cypriot back in north court after sexual assault

Tom Cleaver

Over 70% in north overweight or obese

Tom Cleaver

Former financial ombudsman to run as Elam MEP

Andria Kades

Organised crime in Cyprus ‘no longer has any inhibitions’

Elias Hazou

Cyprus at risk of terror attack – Diko

Andria Kades

Tatar decries UN Resolution 186 on Unficyp anniversary

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign