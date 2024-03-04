March 4, 2024

Greek Cypriot back in north court after sexual assault

aid7122img mahkeme
File photo: The courthouse in northern Nicosia

The Greek Cypriot arrested in the north for sexually assaulting a male hitchhiker appeared in court in the north for the second time on Monday.

The man, aged 69, reportedly sexually assaulted the 20-year-old hitchhiker after picking him up on the Near East Boulevard outside of northern Nicosia.

It had been heard in the first hearing on Friday that he had grabbed the hitchhiker’s hands and then “placed his genitals on the hitchhiker’s trousers” on February 19.

He had then been intercepted at the Ledra street crossing point 10 days later, where Turkish Cypriot police arrested him “after a struggle”.

On Monday, the man’s lawyer requested that he be tested for prostate cancer, and that given that he cannot cross back to the Republic, he should be examined by a doctor in the north.

Judge Zehra Yalkut Bilgec ordered that he remain in custody for a period not exceeding 20 days subject to a trial, and that he be provided with the opportunity to undergo the required health checks and examinations.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

