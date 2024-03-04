March 4, 2024

Shriner’s team in Cyprus to perform child operations

By Rony J. El Daccache01
medicine 91754 1280
Shriners Children’s focuses on orthopedic conditions

A team from Shriners Children’s are in Cyprus to perform surgical procedures and examine children with orthopedic diseases.

Shriners Children’s, operated by Shriners International in Florida is a network of non-profit medical facilities across North America. It specialises in orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries and cleft lip and palate.

The organisation is best known for providing their services in a family-centred environment. They cater to children until the age of 18, with some cases extending to 21.

Patients are provided with care regardless of their ability to pay.

The doctors will perform a total of seven procedures from today until Thursday at Archbishop Makarios III hospital and Apollonion hospital.

Health minister Michael Damianos held a meeting with the Shriners administrators alongside executive director of George and Thelma Paraskevaides Foundation, Costas Paraskevaides.

Besides the surgeries, the team will also provide an opportunity to examine children from Cyprus and neighbouring countries at the foundation.

 

