Live music this week

Music venues around the island are bursting with live performances this week. With the arrival of spring and the return of the carnival, music will sound at every corner. Musicians are getting ready to present lively, nostalgic and dreamy sets in Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca and Paphos before this week ends!

On Wednesday, popular Nicosia café Prozak will welcome Alexis Sunder and his soul, retro vibes. The Cypriot singer-songwriter will be accompanied by his steady collaborator on bass Andreas Papageorgiou presenting new and unreleased material. On the same evening, Larnaca music lovers will get to enjoy Olga Xanthopoulou as she returns to the Tudor Inn Bar with jazz guitarist Demetris Moraitis. The duo will perform popular jazz songs in a cosy live set.

On Friday night, as Limassol enters the carnival spirit in full swing, a Latin-infused fiesta will burst at Sto Dromo. Local Latin band Yemaya Son de Cuba will bring their lively rhythms and beats from far away to the heart of the city, getting listeners into the carnival mood.

In a totally different mood is the concert by the world-renowned tenor Massimo Giordano. Also on Wednesday, the tenor will present his new programme Gold Hits of World Classics in front of Limassol audiences before heading to Paphos on Saturday. Captivating opera arias and duets make up this exciting repertoire and as Giordano enchants local audiences, he is joined on stage by renowned pianist Nelson Calzi from La Scala and special guest soprano Ester Kandinova to complete two evenings of mesmerizing music.

 

Alexis Sunder

Local singer-songwriter performs live. March 6. Kafeneio Prozak, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €6

Live Jazz

With Olga Xanthopoulou and Demetris Moraitis. March 6. Tudor Inn Bar, Larnaca. 8.30pm. €6. Tel: 96-511065

Carnival Vibes

Live music by Yemaya Son de Cuba. March 8. Sto Dromo, Limassol. 9pm. Tel: 25-357777

Golden Hits of World Classics

Concerts with renowned Italian tenor Massimo Giordano, distinguished pianist Nelson Calzi and soprano Ester Kandinova. March 6. Pattihio Theatre, Limassol. March 9. Markideio Theatre, Paphos. 8pm. Tickets now live at https://www.soldoutticketbox.com/event/massimo-giordano-march-2024?lang=en

