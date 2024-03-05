March 5, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Stories from 1974 presented to MPs (videos)

By Rony J. El Daccache00
013

Students from Kokkinochoria high school presented a theatrical performance at the House refugees committee on Tuesday based on testimonies collected from people who lived through the invasion in 1974.

The performance titled Give Us Back Our Souls 1974-2024, also included singing, poems and tsiattista (traditional slam poetry).

During the performance, a student dressed in a traditional vraka recited a monologue mentioning, “we are refugees in our own country,” followed by another playing a woman grieving her lost husband.

Education Minister Athena Michaelidou, president of the committee Nikos Kettiros and other members attended the show and praised everyone involved.

