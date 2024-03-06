March 6, 2024

Police seize fireworks and cannabis

Police in Paphos  arrested a 29-year-old man on Tuesdayafter seizing large quantities of fireworks, cannabis and smuggled tobacco.

A total of 188 fireworks, 11 grammes of cannabis, 6106 packs of cigarettes, 94 boxes of electronic cigarettes, 5.1kg of tobacco were found.

Additionally, 509 packs of cigarettes and 10 packs of e-cigarettes, a motorcycle and a sum of €4,640 were discovered. They all believed to be stolen goods.

The goods have been taken in for further investigation by the customs department.

The 29-year-old man has been taken into custody for further investigation.

 

 

