Swiss film at Francophonie 2024

Francophonie Month is celebrated every March, dedicated to honouring the French language and the diverse Francophone cultures around the world. Each year, the celebrations reach Cyprus as well as the Embassy of France and the Institut Français de Chypre in cooperation with the education and foreign ministries and the deputy ministry of culture organise a series of cultural events. One of the upcoming happenings is the screening of a Swiss film that is set to entertain audiences in Nicosia and Limassol.

Roll the Drum is a social comedy set in the region of Valais, directed by François-Christophe Marzal. Next week, it will reach the island’s big screens, first at Pantheon Theatre in Nicosia on Monday and then at Rialto Theatre in Limassol on March 15. The Cyprus screenings are held for free and will be screened in the film’s original language with subtitles in English.

Roll the Drum tells the story of a brass band and a competition,” say organisers. “The choice of band in the canton of Valais historically has a political affiliation. When it comes to the musical context, the emergence of jazz, rock and pop music, had these genres gradually finding their way into the bands’ repertoires. The opposition between traditional and contemporary symbolised political divisions.

“In fact,” they conclude, “in one village, two brass bands have been competing since the beginning of the 20th century. The rivalry between the ‘yellows’ and the ‘whites’ continued with each group having its own bar, grocery store and bank in the 1970s.”

 

Roll the Drum

Swiss film screening as part of Francophonie month. March 11. Pantheon Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm.March 15. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8pm. With subtitles in English. Free

