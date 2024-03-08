March 8, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Tom Cleaver04
feb 2 23

In today’s episode, President Nikos Christodoulides warned of large increases in the price of motor fuel.

Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she is “so proud” of Christodoulides.

Elsewhere, parliament said the state health services organisation (Okypy) needs to rein in its expenses.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Gaza corridor meeting following US announcement

Nikolaos Prakas

Ongoing exhibition looks at life’s work of Cyprus favourite

Eleni Philippou

Teen in critical condition after motorbike crash

Tom Cleaver

Today’s Weather: Snow possible in Troodos

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Monks embroiled in sex and cash scandal

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign