March 8, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Minthis welcomes Fine Jewellery Exhibition

By Eleni Philippou026
5dcc4e5a fcad 478a 8ab5 56d93914bb72

Fine jewels in a unique location are set to charm locals and visitors this week as Pafilia’s landmark project, Minthis presents a Cypriot artist’s fine jewellery exhibition. On Saturday and Sunday, Maria Kotsoni will showcase her elegant creations and craftsmanship at the luxurious Paphos resort.

Born and raised in Cyprus, designer-jeweller and micro-sculptor Kotsoni founded her eponymous brand in 2016 after establishing her workshop in Nicosia, where she is officially based. Holding a BA Hons from the prestigious Central Saint Martins, London, she has developed a unique approach in crafting unique and bespoke jewellery pieces. Her portfolio includes designs for the high-profile jewellery industry in Athens and she is celebrated and respected as a solo jewellery artist with exhibitions in both Europe and New York.

Maria’s strong bond to her island’s rich cultural background is evident throughout her work, combining a love of nature and keen interest in archaeology, philosophy, travel and the modern world.

“We are delighted to showcase Maria’s exceptional talent and beautiful craftsmanship at Minthis, her design philosophy perfectly complements our resort combining distinctive styles and blending traditional with innovation and modern design” said Executive Director Evangelia Eliadou.

The exhibition will be based at the Plateia, a social square that opened at Minthis Resort with the intention of creating an atmosphere that not only appeals to all but celebrates Cypriot roots and highlights internationally acclaimed artists that are both authentic and modern in their approach.

“Join us and immerse yourself in a world of exceptional talent and passion with Maria Kotsoni,” they say.

 

Maria Kotsoni

Fine jewellery exhibition by Cypriot artist. March 9-10. MINTHIS Resort, Paphos. 6.30pm. Tel: 26-842000

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

Related Posts

AG expected to decide over pardon for grandfather shooter

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus unemployment rate drops to 5.9 per cent in fourth quarter of 2023

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus sees sharp rise in fresh produce prices in February

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Energy Minister advocates for fair trade and competition

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Eurobank Cyprus after-tax profits surge to €199.4 million in 2023

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Working in Cyprus: an essential guide for expats, remote workers

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign