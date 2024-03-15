March 15, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Archbishop expresses regret over monastery scandal

By Jonathan Shkurko078
george
Archbishop Georgios

Cyprus’ Archbishop Georgios on Friday expressed “sincere regret” over the scandal surrounding the Osiou Avakoum monastery, which has become notorious in the past days for behaviours ranging from physical abuse and extortion to sexual activity among clergy members.

“I would like to express my sincere regret for the revelations regarding the alleged fraud, misconduct, and all sorts of immorality within the ranks of the Church of Cyprus,” the Archbishop said in a statement.

“I assure the faithful congregation of the Church that my decision is to thoroughly investigate all aspects of the scandals that disturb us all.”

The Archbishop also added that the Holy Synod has entrusted its judicial bodies with the full investigation of the case, which he said have already begun.

“I urge the police and all relevant authorities of the Republic involved in the investigations to fully unravel the case. Such phenomena cannot be tolerated in any way and by anyone.”

The Archbishop then called on the public “to distinguish the institution of the Church from individuals unworthy of their mission”.

“There are many clergy members in the Church who honour their mission. I am sure the Church will emerge stronger from the current crisis.”

The latest on the scandal emerged on Thursday, as it appears that the monastery was built on land protected under the Natura 2000 environmental policy.

MPs speaking on state broadcaster radio said that any construction problems would need to be investigated by parliament.

Meanwhile, legal action has been taken against the monastery, the church committee, and the Archimandrite Nektarios Georgiou by the Nicosia District Administration through the attorney-general’s office for the unauthorised constructions that exist on the site.

The AG’s office also appointed two investigators to examine any criminal offences related to the case.

MPs have called for the money laundering unit (Mokas) to investigate the church, amid new revelations about how the monks paid for social media posts to receive more cash.

Justice Minister Marios Hartsiotis pledged the government’s commitment to fully investigate the scandal and strengthen the team looking into the case.

cropped profile pic.jpg
Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

