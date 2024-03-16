March 16, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprusCyprus Business NewsShipping

Cyprus bolsters maritime ties at European Cruise Summit

By Kyriacos Nicolaou06
Crown Iris cruise ship
Crown Iris cruise ship

Cypriot Deputy Minister of Shipping Marina Hadjimanolis played a prominent role in the European Cruise Summit, organised by the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), during the association’s annual Cruise Week, held in Genoa, Italy, from March 12 to March 14, 2024.

According to a press release issued by the ministry, Hadjimanolis participated in a panel discussion focusing on the decarbonisation of the cruise industry.

shipping minister hadjimanoli
Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanoli

During this session, she highlighted Cyprus’ efforts and initiatives in this direction while emphasising the country’s strong support for the cruise sector’s endeavours to comply with the new requirements.

In addition, the Deputy Minister of Shipping addressed the conference on March 14, where discussions centred on opportunities for women’s employment in the cruise industry.

In this context, Hadjimanolis presented the relevant framework of actions by the Deputy Ministry of Shipping.

During the Summit, on March 12, Hadjimanolis held a joint meeting with the CEOs of Royal Caribbean Group, MSC Cruises, Carnival Corporation, Norwegian Cruise Line, Disney Cruise Line, and Celestyal, in the presence of CLIA’s executive director.

At the meeting, the Deputy Minister of Shipping presented Cyprus’ positions as a maritime EU member state, while discussions revolved around issues concerning cruise companies, particularly strategies to align the cruise industry with the EU’s new environmental regulations.

On March 13, Hadjimanolis met with Edoardo Rixi, the Italian Deputy Minister of Transport responsible for maritime affairs. Rixi raised issues related to the competitiveness of EU member states’ ports, while Hadjimanolis outlined Cyprus’ positions regarding the competitiveness of European shipping in general.

The two officials agreed to enhance cooperation between their respective areas and to undertake joint initiatives to ensure equal competitiveness conditions in the maritime sector.

Furthermore, on the sidelines of the Summit, an event was organised to present credentials to the new Consul of Cyprus in Genoa, Filippo Fabri, by the Ambassador of Cyprus to Italy, George Christofides.

Among others, members of Italy’s maritime community attended the event, providing them with an opportunity to learn more about Cypriot shipping and professional prospects in Cyprus.

Finally, the announcement noted that during various other events, the Deputy Minister of Shipping had the chance to engage in discussions with Giovanni Toti, the President of the Liguria Region, and Marco Bucci, the Mayor of Genoa.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

Related Posts

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Defence budgets and socioeconomic implications

CM Guest Columnist

TikTok’s US revenue hits $16 bln as Washington threatens ban

Reuters News Service

India antitrust body to probe Google’s in-app billing amid dispute with startups

Reuters News Service

Paphos colour park nearly complete

Jonathan Shkurko

‘The goal is to increase aid to Gaza’

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign