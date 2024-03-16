March 16, 2024

Kimchi: a fermented feast from Korea

At the heart of Korean cuisine is Kimchi, where cabbage meets spice in a fermented marriage that has stood the test of time.

In the annals of Korean history, Kimchi emerges as a staple, a dish as synonymous with the nation as K-pop is today. Its origins date back over 1,000 years, rooted in the resourcefulness of Koreans who sought to preserve vegetables during harsh winters.

This early form of Kimchi, known as ‘kimchae’, featured fermented vegetables seasoned with brine, garlic and ginger, laying the groundwork for the iconic dish we cherish today.

Fast forward to the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1897), and we find a more recognisable version of Kimchi taking shape. The addition of chili peppers, introduced to Korea in the 16th century, brought a fiery kick to the traditional recipe. It also bestowed on Kimchi its distinctive crimson hue.

In Korean households, the preparation of Kimchi marks an annual event known as ‘Kimjang’. Families gather to create vast quantities of Kimchi, a communal affair that reinforces bonds and traditions.

Beyond its cultural significance, Kimchi boasts a nutritional profile that has earned it superfood status. Packed with vitamins, probiotics and antioxidants, Kimchi is more than just a tasty condiment – it’s a health elixir that Koreans have cherished for centuries. As the saying goes, ‘Kimchi a day keeps the doctor away.’

Kimchi’s global conquest began in the 20th century as Korean communities spread across the world. Korean immigrants brought with them not just a taste for Kimchi but also the art of its preparation. Today, you can find Kimchi on menus worldwide, from London to Sydney, as chefs and home cooks alike embrace its tangy allure.

In the 21st century, Kimchi has undergone a modern makeover. Creative chefs fuse traditional recipes with contemporary twists, incorporating Kimchi into everything from tacos to burgers. The once-humble side dish has become a culinary trendsetter, challenging taste buds and redefining fusion cuisine.

