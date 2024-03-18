March 18, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Six suspects remanded in Nicosia for stealing cars

By Nikolaos Prakas05
police

Six people were arrested and remanded under suspicion of being involved in three car thefts, police said on Monday.

According to police, three 17-year-olds, a 19-year-old, and a 31-year-old were arrested on Sunday. Three of the individuals were taken to Nicosia district court, where they were issued an eight-day remand.

On the same day another tip was received by police, about three more people, who were arrested.

The individuals were taken to court on Monday and remanded for seven-days.

Police said all three cars were found.

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

