March 19, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus supports effort to boost girls’ participation in STEM

By Souzana Psara0120
The  Empowering Girls in STEM Project (EGI-STEM) conference, which took place from February 27 to 29 in Nitra, Slovakia, put a spotlight on the vital need to boost girls’ participation in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) programmes.

This event, according to an announcement released on Tuesday by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sport and Youth, marked the culmination of the EGI-STEM programme.

Notably, this initiative is spearheaded by the aforementioned Cypriot ministry, with Slovakia also being a key participant.

The primary aim of this gathering was to showcase the educational materials and activities that have been developed as part of the European EGI-STEM programme.

Furthermore, it served as a platform for the general training of teachers in STEM subjects, with a particular focus on encouraging the involvement of girls in these areas.

At the outset of the conference, the programme manager gave an opening speech that stressed the critical importance of enhancing STEM programmes in today’s world.

This was followed by an insightful address from a professor at the University of Vienna, who delved into the issue of stereotypes and the pressing need for more information to bolster female representation in STEM fields.

In an engaging part of the conference, sample lessons created within the framework of the programme were held, during which participants had the opportunity to exchange views on the topic.

Moreover, all delegates had the chance to see students in action, participating in a MathCityMap treasure hunt filled with STEM activities, and after the conference, participants were asked to complete a satisfaction survey, followed by a broader discussion on STEM programmes.

Souzana Psara is part of the Cyprus Mail's business section, covering local business news, startups, and tech. Off the clock, she stays up to date with the latest industry trends and innovations.'

