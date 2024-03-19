March 19, 2024

No more Covid tests to visit hospitals

By Jonathan Shkurko0378
german drugstore chain dm drogerie markt presents a covid 19 rapid test in karlsruhe

Starting from Tuesday, it is no longer necessary to present a negative Covid-19 test to visit hospitals and nursing homes, Health Minister Michael Damianos announced following a review of protection measures by the cabinet.

In statements made to the media following the cabinet meeting, Damianos specifically mentioned that the only measure that remains is the use of face masks in hospitals and nursing homes.

When asked about the situation regarding Covid-19 cases, Damianos said that the number of cases is “very low”.

“There are only a few hundred Covid-19 cases out of a large number of tests, around 80,000,” he said.

He also noted that in Intensive Care Units (ICUs), “the number of cases is minimal, so it was deemed unnecessary to extend the existing measures.”

cropped profile pic.jpg
