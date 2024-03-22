March 22, 2024

Secretarial allowances row could be referred to anti-corruption authority

By Andria Kades00
Auditor-General Odysseas Michaelides

Auditor-General Odysseas Michaelides on Friday slammed the finance minister’s stance as “unacceptable” saying he would refer the case of secretarial allowances to the anti-corruption authority if overpayments continue.

The row began earlier in the day when it emerged former presidents and House speakers were receiving state funds for secretaries after their retirements. Though this perk is legal, it appears the five officials in questions paid the secretaries less and pocketed the difference.

An audit service probe named former presidents George Vassiliou and Nicos Anastasiades; as well as former House speakers Yiannakis Omirou, Marios Garoyian, and Demetris Syllouris, for allegedly carrying out the practise.

Finance Minister Makis Keravnos responded saying the former state officials did not have to return money back to the state.

In a post on X, Michaelides reacted describing Keravnos’ statement as “unacceptable.”

He said the law was perfectly clear but as it stands, “the audit service expressed its audit opinion, and this is where its remit ends.”

The auditor general underlined that his service would carry out a new probe over the matter on May 2 for the month of April.

“If amounts have been given that exceed the actual expenditure of officials, then we will inform the anti-corruption authority to investigate whether any abuse of power offences arise.”

Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

