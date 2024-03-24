March 24, 2024

Protest against Israel’s use of Larnaca port held

By Nikolaos Prakas03
protest nic palestine
File photo: A previous pro-Palestinian protest in Nicosia

A protest was held on Sunday at the Larnaca port, against Cyprus’ decision to grant Israel access to the port.

In a statement, United for Palestine Cyprus said: “Our government has brought shame and risk to our country.”

The organisers said, “Cyprus has granted Israel the ability to conduct military and commercial operations through our island, making us complicit in war crimes, ethnic cleansing of Palestinians and the theft of natural gas off the coast of Gaza. Furthermore, this could put us in potential danger should Hezbollah decide to attack Israel’s presence at Larnaca’s port.”

The protest started at 2pm on Sunday at Larnaca’s Europe Square.

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

