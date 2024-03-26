March 26, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusSport

Kontides named EU Ambassador for Freedom Finance Europe

By Rony J. El Daccache00
img 4429
London 2012 silver medallist Pavlos Kontides

Olympic medallist Pavlos Kontides announced his position as EU Ambassador for Freedom Finance Europe during a press conference on Tuesday at the Hilton Park hotel in Nicosia.

“2024 is a very important year for me, especially as I will be taking part in the Olympic games later this year. It feels great to be a part of a company that is a leader in brokerage and shares the same passions as me,” Kontides said.

Kontides became the first Cypriot athlete ever to win an Olympic medal by winning silver at the 2012 London Olympics in the Men’s Sailing Laser class.

Executive director and board member of Finance Freedom Europe, Evgeniy Tyapkin spoke alongside Kontides and highlighted his 10-year-old love for sailing and appreciation for Kontides’ career path.

“Our company celebrates sailing, chess, football. We have a lot of cultural projects coming up,” he said. “All of these initiatives are to improve the existing environment in Cyprus.”

“It’s important to be socially responsible when you become a big company,” he added.

Kontides then highlighted his appreciation for the investment company for co-organising events on the island, and exampled the first ever European Sailing Championship in Cyprus last November.

“It’s important to me that they are active in the Cypriot sports community. There will be more events in 2025. I really respect their long-term visions,” he said.

He also signed a gennaker with the ‘Freedom 24’ logo on it.

When asked if he feels ready to compete at this year’s Olympics, Kontides said: “I feel strong and I will be proud of myself regardless of the result.”

img 1298
Rony Junior joined the Cyprus Mail in 2024. He covers daily news with an interest in social issues, storytelling and culture and enjoys reviewing film, TV shows and books.

