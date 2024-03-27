March 27, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Tom Cleaver00
mar 26 24

In today’s episode, President Nikos Christodoulides said green taxation will begin by the end of 2024 and not on April 1.

Meanwhile, over 3,500 people will be elected in Cyprus on June 9.

Elsewhere, justice officials from Cyprus and the US will cooperate to enhance Cypriot capabilities to counter illicit finance.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

CyBC employees to strike after payments delayed for over a month

Iole Damaskinos

Man wanted by German authorities arrested at Larnaca airport

Iole Damaskinos

Estonian president on official visit to Cyprus

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Today’s weather: Hazy and mild

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Limassol awarded by EU for climate goals

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign