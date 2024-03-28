March 28, 2024

Cypriot ministers visit DP World headquarters — pledge to elevate Limassol port further

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
DP World, a global logistics company, hosted Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades and Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis, at its Dubai Headquarters on March 25-26, according to a statement released this week by the company.

DP World Limassol’s CEO Simon Pitout stated that “DP World is a key partner of the Cyprus government and a major stakeholder of the maritime sector and the Cypriot economy“.

“I am pleased that the ministers had the opportunity to visit the exceptional facilities of Jebel Ali, one of the world’s biggest and most important ports,” he added.

What is more, Pitout said that “their visit is a testament to our close working relationship and affirms our commitment to establish DP World Limassol as the leading port operator in the Eastern Mediterranean”.

Additionally, the DP World Limassol CEO said “we hope that this visit will further enhance our collaboration with the government, elevating Limassol port to new heights, and creating multiple benefits for the local economy”.

The announcement noted that during the visit, the ministers were given a comprehensive tour of DP World’s flagship port, Jebel Ali P&O Marina, Cruise Terminal, and Drydocks World.

These facilities are significant commercial centers in the region and are known for their advanced infrastructure and efficient operations.

In addition, the ministers were briefed on DP World’s sustainable practices and its role in providing seamless supply chain solutions.

Discussions between the Cyprus delegation and DP World executives focused on potential areas of collaboration.

They explored opportunities to leverage Cyprus’ strategic geographic location and established capabilities for mutual benefit.

The company explained that “with a vast network of ports, economic zones, and inland transport connections across six continents, DP World is well-positioned to support Cyprus’ ambition to enhance its port operations and maritime industry, ultimately driving economic growth and trade connectivity”.

The company also stated that it can “support the government’s efforts to drive the decarbonisation of the local economy through the implementation of renewable energy projects”.

“It was a constructive visit to Dubai and the state-of-the-art facilities of the Jebel Ali Port as well as other related infrastructure, where we had the opportunity to discuss the synergies that can be developed in Cyprus and to further develop and strengthen the relations between DP World and the Republic of Cyprus,” the ministers said in a joint statement.

“The Cyprus government expresses its sincere gratitude and appreciation to DP World for the valuable insights and information and for the continued collaboration and support throughout the years and looks forward to continuing this fruitful cooperation,” the ministers concluded.

Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

