Hundreds of birds dead in cage fire

By Tom Cleaver02
finches

A total of 247 birds, all finches, were killed in a fire set on bird cages in the village of Mandres in the north.

The cages were in the back garden of a residential property, with the fire brigade currently believing that the cause of the fire was a short circuit in an electrical installation.

The roof of a chicken coup and a total of 30 bird cages were damaged because of the fire, while the 247 finches were burned to death.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.

