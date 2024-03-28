March 28, 2024

Russian warships enter the Red Sea, navy says

By Reuters News Service00
1140245
The Russian cruiser Varyag

Several Russian warships have passed the Bab al-Mandab Strait into the Red Sea, the Russian navy’s Pacific Fleet said on Thursday, amid attacks by Yemen’s Houthis on merchant shipping.

The Zvezda TV channel, owned by the defence ministry, quoted the fleet as saying the Russian cruiser Varyag and the frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov were taking part in the voyage.

