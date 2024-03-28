March 28, 2024

Woman arrested for string of thefts

A 47-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday evening after a string of thefts from shops in the Larnaca and Famagusta districts last year.

The woman had reportedly obtained products from various shops in both districts under false pretences during May 2023.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.

