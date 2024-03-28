March 28, 2024

Coca-Cola joins forces with autism NGO to champion diversity

Demonstrating its commitment to an inclusive and non-discriminatory society, Coca-Cola HBC Cyprus is continuing its close cooperation with the Pancyprian Association for Autistic Persons.

To honour World Autism Awareness Day, marked annually on April 2, Coca-Cola HBC Cyprus is promoting the message of inclusion, acceptance and equal opportunities. Via its collaboration with the Association, Coca-Cola is implementing a programme of activities culminating in the Coca-Cola Cup Final, giving people with autism the chance to meet famous footballers and watch the big game.

As part of the cooperation, a delegation from the Pancyprian Association for Autistic Persons visited the Coca-Cola offices on March 20, 2024 to present to company staff about the autism spectrum, as well as inform them of the Association’s initiatives and actions. Thereafter Coco-Cola personnel posed Autism-related questions to the delegation, and learned more about implementing inclusion across society.

Thus, via its collaboration with the Pancyprian Association for Autistic Persons, Coca-Cola HBC Cyprus is championing equality by supporting social inclusion and a non-discriminatory approach across society, demonstrating that, by fostering diversity, we can create a more tolerant world for all.

