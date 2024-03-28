Daily News Briefing

March 28, 2024

By Staff Reporter02
may 26 23

In today’s episode, the electricity authority has been left in the lurch and smart meter installation has again fallen into a state of limbo, after the administrative court’s decision to forbid the telecommunications authority from being awarded the tender to install smart meters.

Elsewhere, the Supreme Court rejected a request from two Helios orphans seeking compensation from the government over the plane crash that killed their parents.

Meanwhile, Cyprus holds the third highest share of foreign-born residents in EU, Eurostat data revealed on Wednesday.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

staff reporter

