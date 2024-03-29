March 29, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Low-wage civil servants to strike over delays in raises

By Nikolaos Prakas00
isotita low wagers 1024x768
Isotita members on a previous demonstration (Photo: Christos Theodorides)

Low-wage civil servants belonging to the ‘Isotita’ union will go on a two-hour strike on Friday, over delays in upgrading their pay grades.

The strike will be held from 1pm to 3pm.

In an announcement, the union said that in a letter sent on March 6 to the finance minister, the union pointed out “the significant injustices and omissions contained in the regulation for the accelerated advancement of low-paid civil servants and permanent employees and called for their immediate correction.”

The union said that it does not rule out the possibility of escalating the measures if there is no update with a specific timetable from the government on their raises.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped picture prakas.jpg
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

Related Posts

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

New church controversies at expense of environment in Ayia Napa

Iole Damaskinos

Cyprus ‘must develop adaptation strategies’ against climate change

Rony J. El Daccache

House passes budgets for public entities including CyBC

Elias Hazou

MPs demand urgent action on liver transplant patient care

Nikolaos Prakas

Traffic fines: same penalties, longer payment period

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign