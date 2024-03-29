March 29, 2024

Two fires destroyed in Paphos fire

Two cars in Paphos were destroyed in a fire, police said on Friday.

The two cars, belonging to a couple, caught fire on Thursday night, necessitating the fire service to step in to stop the blaze from spreading to other vehicles in the area in which they were parked.

After the fire was put out, investigations were halted overnight but continued at dawn to determine the cause of the fire.

 

