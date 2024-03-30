March 30, 2024

Work on your self-development

Work on the self is an endless journey. Here to assist and guide those who wish to dig deeper is a series of self-development workshops launched in Nicosia by Strategic Calm. The remaining workshops will take place for free on Tuesday and Thursday at Presse Café.

With the aim to create a community of people that are passionate about personal growth and self-improvement the events hope to offer the opportunity to meet regularly and exchange insights. “By coming together,” say organisers, “attendees can share experiences, ideas, and insights that can help everyone reach their full potential. In other countries such groups are common and the aim is to create a self-development community in Cyprus too.”

Tuesday’s workshop will be a Neurodiversity Talk and those who identify as neurodivergents are encouraged to attend. Neurodiversity is a term used to describe variations in the human brain and behaviours that can lead to differences in thinking, learning and interacting with the world. The event will look at some of the challenges that neurodivergent individuals face, be it social interactions or sensory overload, and raise awareness about how this affects patterns and behaviours.

Lastly, Thursday’s workshop will touch on Mindfulness for Public Speaking and how having a mindfulness practice can help with stressful situations such as public speaking. The workshop will teach participants how to be mindful of their thoughts, bodily sensations and breathing to stay present.

 

Free Self-Development Workshops by Strategic Calm

Mindfulness for Increased Efficiency. April 2. Mindfulness for Public Speaking. April 4. Presse Café, Nicosia. 6.15pm-7.15pm. Free. In English. Limited spaces. Registration and information on the Facebook event: Free Self-Development Workshops

